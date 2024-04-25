Man Burnt Alive After Car Hits Truck On Hyderabad's ORR

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 25 (IANS) A person was burnt alive when the car in which he was travelling caught fire after hitting a stationary truck on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near here on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Muthangi in Sangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to police, the car rammed into the truck parked in the emergency lane from behind.

The car, which was heading to Patancheru from Medchal, caught fire after the collision and the person driving it was trapped in it.

The fire spread to the truck, which was carrying coal.

A fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The car was completely gutted while the truck was partially burnt.

The person driving the car was charred beyond recognition.

Police said since the registration number plates of the car were also completely destroyed, they were trying to identify the car from its chassis number.

The police shifted the charred remains of the deceased to Sangareddy Government Hospital for autopsy.

Police have booked a case and took up further investigation.