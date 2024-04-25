‘The Trailer Vs The Movie’ Of PM Modi’S Guarantees Draws Many Eyeballs

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) 'Modi ki Guarantee' is undoubtedly the most popular buzzword this election season and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the past 10 years of NDA rule as a mere trailer, people are anticipating the next course of growth if the BJP returns to power for a third straight term.

As the debate rages on India's growth trajectory in the election season, a short collection of 'promises and realities' on the NaMo App is drawing many eyeballs.

The NaMo App, the personal app of the Prime Minister, has shared a pictorial representation of the government's agenda and the targets for the next few years under the title 'The Trailer Vs The Movie'.

Notably, kicking off the poll campaign in Bihar's Jamui, PM Modi had said,“What happened in the last 10 years was just a trailer, as there is plenty more still to be done.”

'The Trailer Vs The Movie' enlists several schemes of the Modi government and lays a roadmap of what it plans to achieve in the next term.

While The Trailer says that under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, over 34 crore citizens were assured of free health insurance, The Movie says this will be expanded to senior citizens also.

Recently, PM Modi also spoke at a rally about extending the benefits to the elderly.

On Ram Mandir, The Trailer says the 500-year-old dream got realised, while it will see many more Ramayan Utsav across the globe with full religious fervor over the next few years.

Over 80 crore citizens have been getting free ration under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana since 2020, and this scheme will continue for the next 5 years. From food security for all, the scheme will mature to 'Garib Ki Thali'.

The Trailer says Metro expanded in 20 cities in the last 10 years, while the next 5 years will see Metro connectivity expanding to the last-mile.

The last 10 years saw India emerging as the second biggest mobile manufacturer in the world, while the next phase of growth will see India emerging as the global electronic manufacturing hub by 2030.

The next phase of growth also envisages India becoming the world's nutri-hub and adding more than 25,000 km of railway networks in the next 5 years.

Meanwhile, amid jeering claims of the Opposition, the country did see commendable growth on economic, defence, social welfare, and other fronts, while building a global repute for itself.

Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world and is set to cross Japan and Germany in the next 2-3 years to become the third biggest economy.

Bodies like IMF and the World Bank are recognising the country's growth chart in the last decade while globally reputed journals and publications are showering praise on bringing change in the lowest strata of society with a series of welfare programmes.