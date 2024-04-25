Terrorist Associate Arrested From J&K's Baramulla

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 25 (IANS) A terrorist associate, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, was arrested from Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday and arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession, police said.

"On a specific input of terrorist movement in Uri's Kamalkoot Mandayan area, joint patrolling was carried in the general area by Baramulla police and Army's 8RR. Suspicious movement of one person coming towards the patrolling party on foot was observed. On seeing the security forces, the suspect tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended," a police official said.

During preliminary questioning, he was identified as Farooq Ahmed Khokar, a resident of Kalsi Kamalkoot, police said, adding a pistol, two magazines and 20 pistol rounds were recovered from his possession after a search.