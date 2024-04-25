Delhi HC Issues Notice To CBI On Bizman Arun Pillai's Plea In Excise Policy Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice on a plea filed by Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai challenging a trial court order allowing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to resume arguments on charges in the Delhi excise policy case.

Pillai, through his plea, expressed concern over the prolonged investigation, which has surpassed 15 months without a conclusion, and argued that allowing the prosecution to continue under the pretext of an "expeditious trial" could prejudice his case.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, representing Pillai, informed the court that arguments on charges had commenced in the trial court, with the next hearing scheduled for May 7.

He urged the High Court to expedite its decision before the next trial court session.

Acknowledging the urgency of the matter, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the CBI to respond to the plea and fixed the next hearing for May 3.

Pillai, currently in judicial custody, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam. Although he has not been arrested by the CBI, he is listed as an accused in the case.