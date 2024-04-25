Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Reviews Police Passing Out Parade In Uniform

(MENAFN- IANS) Lahore, April 25 (IANS) Pakistan Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz turned up in a police uniform to review the passing out parade of the provincial police here on Thursday, as per reports.

In her address on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said she was happy to see over 650 women become part of the Punjab Police, and recalled how enthused she felt when she saw armed women police officers deployed at different public rallies and events she attends, Geo News reported.

"When I saw the female police officers today, I realised that they would have taken their training seriously," she said.

She also said that when the Inspector General of Punjab Police invited her to the passing out parade, she accepted it and was eagerly waiting to attend the event.

About wearing a police uniform herself, the Chief Minister said when she donned the uniform, she realised how big a responsibility it is.

However, she is not the first Chief Minister of Punjab who has donned a police uniform on such an occasion.

A picture collage shared by her Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on X showed that her father, Nawaz Sharif, was also clad in a police uniform when he attended a passing out parade as then Punjab Chief Minister.

In her address, Maryam Nawaz, who is the first woman to become a Chief Minister in Pakistan, also spoke about the challenges she had to face and cross in the political journey that led her to the post, which did not come to her for only being Nawaz Sharif's daughter.

She also urged parents to trust their girls.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the police officers, especially the new women officers, many of whom were much excited to meet and talk to her, after the speech.