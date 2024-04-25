'Their Health Is Good And...': MEA Shares Update As 16 Indians Remain On Board Ship Seized By Iran

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Ministry of External Affairs remains in contact with its Iranian counterparts to secure the release of 16 men on board a ship seized by the other country.“One girl who was there has returned. We had asked for consular access for these 16 people and we received that and our officers met them. Their health is good and there is no problem of any kind on the ship...” said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.(With inputs from agencies)
