'Outrageous, Disgusting': Netizens Fume As New York Court Overturns Harvey Weinstein's Landmark #Metoo Conviction

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The New York Court of Appeals has overturned the 2020 conviction of Harvey Weinstein. The top court said the judge in the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced the former Hollywood producer with“egregious” improper rulings. Weinstein will however however remain behind bars due to his 2022 conviction in another rape case.

\"Harvey Weinstein's New York conviction from 2020 was just overturned in a 4-3 decision by the Court of Appeals. Apparently, they thought his trial was unfair because they judged him on too much of his past evil. Why is the law THIS stupid?\" fumed one X user.

“This is outrageous,” added another.



