Selectors Likely To Name Squad For T20 World Cup This Weekend, Say BCCI Sources

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) The senior national selectors are likely to meet this weekend in Mumbai to name the 15-member Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the West Indies and the USA later this year, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources told IANS.

The ICC has set a deadline of May 1 for the participating boards to announce their provisional squads for the mega sporting spectacle.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faces the challenge of picking a balanced 15-man squad based on players' performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Sources said to IANS,“They (selectors) will sit on April 27 or 28 to pick the 15-member squad. It will be really tough to name the squad as some young guns are really impressive in the ongoing IPL.”