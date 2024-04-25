ADB Allocates Nearly $10 Bln Internally For Climate Change Initiatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Asian Development Bank (ADB) committed $23.6 billion fromits own resources in 2023, including $9.8 billion for climateaction, to help Asia and the Pacific progress on sustainabledevelopment, Azernews reports, citing the ADB.

These figures are among the financial and operational resultspublished today in ADB's Annual Report 2023. The report summarizeshow ADB supported its developing member countries (DMCs) to addressthe worsening climate crisis as well as the impacts of conflicts,food insecurity, and increased debt burdens, among otherchallenges.

“ADB continued to step up as the climate bank for Asia and thePacific, reaching our highest-ever annual financing for climateaction,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.“Our investments inadaptation and mitigation had a strong focus on climate-resilientagriculture, renewable energy, and low-carbon transport.”

The $23.6 billion comprised loans, grants, equity investments,guarantees, and technical assistance provided to governments andthe private sector. Supplementing its own resources, ADB mobilizedan additional $16.4 billion in cofinancing through its strongpartnerships.

ADB invested heavily in building high-quality energy, transport,and other infrastructure essential for sustainable development. Itfurther strengthened the region's human capital through increasedsupport for education and health.

Addressing gender inequality continued to be a cornerstone ofthe bank's work, with almost all its 2023 operations contributingto reducing remaining imbalances, including support to mitigate thedisproportionate gender impacts of climate change.

The report explains how ADB is evolving so it can helpaccelerate the region's progress toward the Sustainable DevelopmentGoals. Major capital management reforms introduced in 2023 willbolster the bank's future lending operations by unlocking up to$100 billion in new lending capacity over the next decade. ADB alsobegan rolling out its new operating model in 2023, a generationaltransformation to improve the way the bank serves its clients.

“Our new operating model has enabled ADB to make the key shiftsneeded to deliver better, faster, and more tailored support to ourDMCs,” said Mr. Asakawa.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive,resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustainingits efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, itis owned by 68 members-49 from the region.