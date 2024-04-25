President Of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov Concludes His State Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov completed hisstate visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 25, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Kyrgyz President at FuzuliInternational Airport decorated with the national flags of the twocountries.

President Sadyr Zhaparov was seen off by Azerbaijan`s Ministerof Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Special Representative of thePresident Emin Huseynov and other officials.