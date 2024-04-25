President Of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov Concludes His State Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov completed hisstate visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 25, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Kyrgyz President at FuzuliInternational Airport decorated with the national flags of the twocountries.
President Sadyr Zhaparov was seen off by Azerbaijan`s Ministerof Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Special Representative of thePresident Emin Huseynov and other officials.
MENAFN25042024000195011045ID1108139098
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.