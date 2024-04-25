114 Lawsuits Submitted To Ministry Of Labor's Wages Unit In Q1 2024-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 25 (Petra) -Media Spokesperson for the Ministry of Labor, Mohammad Zyoud, said a total of 114 labor lawsuits were filed at its Wages Authority Unit in the first quarter of 2024.In a statement Thursday, he added that this unit solved 138 labor lawsuits in the first quarter of 2024, including 73 cases registered in 2024 and 65 others submitted from previous years.Zyoud indicated that 41 lawsuits are still under consideration, which were filed during the current year, noting that the unit dealt with 225 labor complaints during the first quarter of 2024.On its powers, Zyoud noted the unit's rulings are implemented by the Kingdom's competent enforcement departments as verdicts issued by Jordan's regular courts.However, he noted the amounts, which are decided under the unit's orders, are not subject to installments and the worker's claim submitted to the unit is exempt from fees.