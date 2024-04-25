IPL 2024: RCB Elect To Bat First Against In-Form Sunrisers

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 25 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 41 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal here on Thursday.

RCB decided to go into the match with an unchanged side after their last game against KKR. SRH brought in Jaydev Unadkat in place of Washington Sundar.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said though Hyderabad playing some good cricket, they would like to put some scoreboard pressure on the home side by putting up a good score.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins said they were enjoying the support from the home crowd. He said they would go into the match with the same intent as while batting first and would make the required adjustments in the bowling.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Siraj

Substitutes: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Swapnil Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat and T Natarajan

Substitutes: Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips.