American, Southwest Airlines adjust operations amid financial challenges

(MENAFN) American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both faced financial challenges in the first quarter of the year, prompting adjustments in their operations and staffing levels. Southwest announced on Thursday its intention to limit hiring and close operations at four airports, aiming to address financial pressures stemming from increased labor costs and delays in receiving new aircraft from Boeing.



Southwest anticipates ending the year with 2,000 fewer employees than it began with, reflecting the airline's proactive measures to navigate the ongoing disruptions in the aviation industry. These challenges include labor cost escalations, which contributed to American Airlines' USD312 million loss in the first quarter, driven by an 18 percent increase in labor expenses amounting to nearly USD600 million.



Despite the first-quarter losses, American Airlines expressed confidence in a return to profitability in the second quarter, citing the anticipated uptick in travel demand during that period. The airline provided earnings guidance between USD1.15 and USD1.45 per share for the upcoming quarter, with analysts' expectations aligning closely with the lower end of this range, at USD1.15 per share.



Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines reported a USD231 million loss for the first quarter, prompting strategic adjustments to its operations and fleet plans. CEO Robert Jordan underscored the airline's swift response to financial challenges, emphasizing the need to mitigate the impact of delayed Boeing aircraft deliveries. As part of its cost-saving measures, Southwest will reduce its fleet size to 802 aircraft by the end of the year, down from the previously planned 814 planes.



While Southwest's revenue rose to USD6.33 billion in the first quarter, slightly below analysts' expectations, the airline remains focused on optimizing its operations and financial performance in a dynamic and evolving industry landscape.

MENAFN25042024000045015839ID1108138979