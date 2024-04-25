Prime Minister Meets Bahrain's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Thursday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain HE Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, during his visit to the country. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them. They also discussed the developments in the region and ways for de-escalation and calm, especially ending the war in the Gaza Strip.