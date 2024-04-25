Prime Minister Meets Bahrain's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Thursday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain HE Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, during his visit to the country. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them. They also discussed the developments in the region and ways for de-escalation and calm, especially ending the war in the Gaza Strip.
MENAFN25042024000063011010ID1108138920
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.