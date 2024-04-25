Bahrain Foreign Minister Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain HE Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani left Doha Thursday afternoon after an official visit to the State of Qatar.
His excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by Director of Department of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Ibrahim bin Yousef Fakhroo.
