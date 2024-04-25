Armed Forces Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 25 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army conducted on Thursday six airdrops across various regions in northern Gaza, in collaboration with allied nations.These airdrops delivered essential relief and humanitarian assistance to aid the people of Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli war on the Strip.Aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, the United States, Egypt, Germany, and Britain participated in the operation.The Jordan Armed Forces underlined their commitment to delivering aid to Gaza via air bridge from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport or through airdrops and ground convoys, demonstrating solidarity with the Palestinian people.Since the onset of Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces have conducted 88 airdrops, with 214 additional drops in collaboration with allied nations.