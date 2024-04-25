Three People Killed In Enemy Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, Russian invaders shelled the villages of Udachne and Kurakhivka, killing three people and wounding another one.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Russians continue shelling the Donetsk region all day long - three more people were killed. Udachne came under fire - according to preliminary information, the Russians hit the village with a missile. Two people were killed and one wounded. One person was killed and two houses were damaged in Kurakhivka - the enemy shelled it with cannon artillery," the regional governor wrote.

He has noted that information is being updated.

Filashkin again called on residents to evacuate to safer areas.

As reported, Russian troops injured four civilians in the Donetsk region yesterday, April 24.