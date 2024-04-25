Marwat Qaumi Jirga Opposes Army Operation In Lakki Marwat, Advocates Local Solutions

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Marwat Qaumi Jirga vehemently rejected the proposed military operation in Lakki Marwat. To address this concern, a Grand Jirga convened today in Lakki Marwat, with leaders from the Marwat Qaumi Jirga, alongside political, and social figures, and representatives from diverse backgrounds.

The gathering witnessed the presence of key figures including the Amir of Marwat Qaumi Jirga, Alhaj Muhammad Aslam Khan Esak Khel, Deputy Amir and Supreme Commander Akhtar Munir Marwat, Naseer Muhammad Khan Maidad Khel, and former Federal Minister Saleem Saifullah Khan, among others.

During the Jirga, speakers vehemently opposed any military intervention in Lakki Marwat, emphasizing that maintaining law and order falls under the jurisdiction of law enforcement agencies. The local populace staunchly refuses to be displaced under any circumstances.

Furthermore, the rationale of justifying an operation based on the presence of 40 individuals is deemed unacceptable, with the prospect of displacing the impoverished populace facing strong opposition.

Speakers asserted their readiness to resist any forced operation, even if it means sacrificing their own lives. They called for collaboration between law enforcement agencies and local leaders to devise solutions through mutual consensus, advocating for a resolution that respects the sentiments and well-being of the community.