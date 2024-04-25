Kuwait FM Receives Call From Bosnian Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Thursday a telephone call from his Bosnian counterpart Elmedin Konakovic regarding close relations between both friendly countries and ways of promoting and developing them in various domains. (end) mt

