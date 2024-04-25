(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Little Changed as Bond Situation Dampen Earnings Enthusiasm

Higher Rates Offset Strong Earnings, Stocks FallNASDAQ Rises for 3rd DayFutures Nudge Higher Mid-Week WednesdayStrong Earnings Propel Stocks Higher Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, April 25, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Stock Futures Fall AdvertismentU.S. stock futures fell Thursday after tech juggernaut Meta Platforms reported quarterly results that disappointed investors.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials tumbled 225 points, or 0.6%, to 38,455.Futures for the broader index sank 35.25 points, or 0.7%, to 5,071.75.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite slid 190.25 points, or 1.1%, to 17,474.25.Meta plunged 12% in premarket trading after the social media giant issued light revenue guidance for the second quarter. That would be the stock's biggest one-day decline since October 2022. International Business Machines also fell 8% after missing consensus estimates for first-quarter revenue.Meta's report raises concern ahead of other big tech releases. Microsoft and Alphabet are slated to post earnings after the close Thursday.Traders will watch out for the first-quarter reading of the U.S. gross domestic product, due at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect that real GDP came in at 2.4%. Weekly jobless claims are also due.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 2.2% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.5%.Oil prices nicked ahead 40 cents to $83.21 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices lost 0.1 cents to $2,314.20 U.S. an ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks