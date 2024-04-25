A Salutation To Springtime: The Chelsea Barracks Spring Fair Returns To Celebrate The Season

(MENAFN- Pressat) Sponsored by House & Garden magazine, the free event will feature the best of British food &beverage, an artisans' market, and workshops from pioneers in the design and garden world

Chelsea Barracks is thrilled to announce the eagerly awaited return of the Chelsea BarracksSpring Fair in partnership with House & Garden magazine. Taking place from May 22nd toMay 25th 2024 , the annual event, now in its third edition, promises to enchant visitors with adelightful celebration of spring amidst the iconic surroundings of Chelsea Barracks.

Coinciding with the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the event is back on an even larger scale withHouse & Garden. The Fair has fast become a beloved tradition, hotly anticipated by residentsand visitors alike. This year promises to be no exception, offering an array of attractions andactivities to appeal to all ages and interests, with more exciting specialist reader seminarsfrom the garden and design world, the treasured Artisans' Market and a variety of food anddrinks for all to enjoy.

From May 22nd to May 25th, Chelsea Barracks will be transformed into a vibrant hub ofactivity, featuring:

Specialist Reader Seminars: Sponsored by House & Garden, the Spring Fair will featurespecialist reader seminars led by experts in the fields of interior design and gardening will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive workshops and discussionsheld at The Campaner, including Interior Design Clinics and conversations with industryluminaries. The seminars are £15 per person.



22nd May Design Clinic (2 to 4pm): Sign up to network with 10 design professionalsfrom The List by House & Garden and enjoy an exclusive opportunity to posequestions to the experts.

22nd May Garrison Chapel (4.30 to 5.30pm): Join interiors guru and broadcasterLouise Roe in conversation with stylist Noni Ware. 24th May Garden Clinic (5 to 6pm): House & Garden editor Clare Foster discusses allthings horticultural with Chelsea Gold Medallists Jo Thompson and Tom Massey.

The Artisans' Market: Visitors can discover a treasure trove of goods and artisanal productsat the bustling market in the heart of the Spring Fair, featuring a diverse selection ofindependent makers and brands offering all sorts of items from unique crafts to gourmettreats. Featured vendors include Sharland England, Collins & Green Art, LAMP LDN, ConnockLondon, Village London, and Oxton Liqueurs Company, among others.

Modern Masters: In addition to the Spring festivities, following the acclaim of its SculptureTrails, Chelsea Barracks is excited to announce the launch of Modern Masters, an outdoorprogram of contemporary art curated by New Public. The inaugural edition, titled "Chihuly atChelsea Barracks," will feature works by renowned American artist Dale Chihuly, showcasinghis iconic sculptures throughout Chelsea Barracks' public grounds. Launching on May 13th aspart of London Craft Week, the installation will be open to the public until October 2024,inviting visitors to immerse themselves in art amidst the architecture and natural beauty ofChelsea Barracks.

Autumn Fairs: Due to the success of the Spring Fair partnership, House & Garden willcontinue its collaboration with Chelsea Barracks to curate two additional markets later in theyear, a food themed edition in the Autumn, and a festive Christmas market as the Winterdraws in -further enriching the community experience at Chelsea Barracks.

"We are delighted to welcome visitors to Chelsea Barracks for our annual Spring Fair," saidRichard Oakes, [Chelsea Barracks Chief Sales & Marketing Officer]. "This event is a wonderfulopportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the beauty of spring whileenjoying a variety of exciting activities and attractions. It's always great to see our publicgrounds transform as the season draws in, and we're looking forward to working with House& Garden again on creating something really special this year – whether that's to explore themarket, take part in the seminars or to simply soak up the atmosphere with a drink and abite to eat. There's something for everyone!"

The Chelsea Barracks Spring Fair is free and open to the public, making it the perfectdestination for families, friends, and nature enthusiasts looking to embrace the spirit ofspring in the heart of London. The seminars are priced at £15 per person.





Out of public reach for over 150 years, Chelsea Barracks is situated on a 12.8-acre site, the land is being transformed into one of the world's most desirable addresses. Thenew development is an entirely new and prestigious neighbourhood in London, that connects seamlessly with the surrounding streets of Belgravia. Developed by Qatari DiarEurope, Chelsea Barracks comprises a rare collection of apartments, penthouses, mews andtownhouses as well as an unparalleled array of amenities including: restaurants, shops,sports facilities, state-of-the-art health club and spa. Five acres (40%) of previouslyconcealed land will be opened up to create beautifully landscaped public green space, withseven traditional garden squares. Chelsea Barracks development has been awarded LEED(Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification.



House & Garden

House & Garden is a British consumer magazine celebrating all that is beautiful andabsorbing about interiors and gardens for more than seventy years. Editorial contentincludes features on interior design, advice, food and drink, garden furniture and newproducts.





