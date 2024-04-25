Indian Visa Documents Required, Eligibility For US, UK Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa Documents Required

E-Visas for India can now be obtained by citizens from 169 countries. Thanks to this efficient process, a lot of travelers will be able to easily get the required entry permit for India. The purpose of the India e-Visa is to streamline visa applications and increase the number of foreign visitors to the country. India recognizes e-visas as an acceptable means of entry for eligible tourists. A valid India e-Visa is necessary for traveling to India. People have the option to visit India for business, leisure, or medical purposes by obtaining an India e-Visa, a digital credential. The process of filling out the India e-Visa Application is uncomplicated. Travelers will be required to provide their passport details, email address, and debit or credit card information in order to successfully submit the India e-Visa Application Form.







Types of India-Visas



India e-Tourist Visa

India e-Business Visa

Medical e-Visa for India India Medical Attendant e-Visa

Documents Required for the Indian e-Visa



A Valid passport valid for at least 6 months on the expected date of arrival in India.

Passport-style photo of the applicant

A valid Email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian visa validity and expiration



The 1 Month India Tourist Visa allows 2 entries into the country over the course of a month with a maximum stay of 30 days.

The 1-year India Tourist Visa allows multiple entries over the course of a year for a maximum stay of 90 days each.

The e-Medical Patient and e-Medical Attendant visas are valid for 30 days and can be used for first-time entry into India. The traveler can stay in the country for up to 60 days. You can also leave and return to India up to 2 times within this period. The e-business visa allows multiple entries, with each visit not exceeding 180 days.

Indian Visa Eligibility

India's economy depends largely on tourism, with the e-Visa system streamlining the process for visitors entering the country. The main goal of the India e-Visa is to streamline the visa application procedure and increase the number of foreign tourists. Citizens of 169 countries are now eligible to obtain an e-Visa. Consequently, numerous travelers to India will have the opportunity to obtain visas in a timely manner. In order to go to India, you must first get an Indian e-Visa. You must have a valid passport, an email address, and a debit or credit card. Check that your passport is still valid.

Documents Required for the Indian e-Visa



A Valid passport.

Passport-style photo of the applicant.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa.

Indian Visa for US Citizens

From 2014 onwards, India has implemented an online visa system named Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) that permits tourists from more than 169 nations to request visas through the internet. Americans who want to travel to India for leisure purposes must request a Tourist e-Visa. This visa is divided into three groups, each with its own duration of validity and stay in India. American citizens holding a Short-Term Tourist eVisa are allowed to remain in India for a maximum of 30 days starting from the day of their arrival. This kind is immovable and non-expandable in any manner. e-Visa for business purposes enables American citizens to visit India exclusively for business or trade reasons. You have the option to remain in India for a maximum of 365 days starting from the ETA issuance date, with the flexibility to enter the country multiple times. However, you may not stay here for more than 180 consecutive days on any one visit. Medical and Medical Assistant e-Visa: Americans who require medical treatment or are accompanying patients receiving treatment in India can apply for an e-Visa for Medical and Medical Assistant online. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from your arrival date and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for India Visa online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN E-VISA FOR US CITIZENS



A valid Passport with at least six months' validity from the expected date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

Full name (as it appears on your passport)

Passport Personal Details Scan Last Page of Passport (if applicable)

Indian Visa for United States Citizens

People intending to visit India need to secure a visa before they can enter the country. Acquiring all required documents, including a visa, before the trip is essential. In 2014, India introduced Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), an electronic visa system that enables individuals from more than 169 countries to apply for visas through the internet. American residents are now eligible to request a temporary e-Visa to travel to India, no matter if it is for leisure, work, or health purposes. American travelers are required to acquire a tourist e-Visa, which is categorized into three types, each having its own duration of validity and period of stay in India. The US Short-Term Tourist eVisa permits individuals to remain in India for a maximum of 30 days starting from the entry date and is not eligible for changes or extensions. US citizens have the option to apply for a business e-Visa for conducting business or trade in India. You can stay in India for up to 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA and enter India as many times as you like. However, you may not stay here for more than 180 consecutive days on any one visit. Medical and Medical Assistant e-Visa: Americans who require medical treatment or are accompanying patients receiving treatment in India can apply for an e-Visa for Medical and Medical Assistant online. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from your arrival date and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for India Visa online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN E-VISA FOR US CITIZENS



A valid Passport with at least six months' validity from the expected date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

Full name (as it appears on your passport).

Passport Personal Details Scan. Last Page of Passport (if applicable).

Indian Visa for UK Citizens

People from the UK need a visa in order to travel to India. Due to the implementation of the India e-Visa, British citizens are now able to submit their visa applications through the internet. This convenient online application process streamlines visa applications and reduces processing times. Great Britain and Northern Ireland are part of the United Kingdom, one of 170 countries whose nationals are eligible to utilize this online visa application system. Since being established in 2014, this internet platform has greatly simplified and speeded up the visa application process for UK residents. British citizens can apply for an e-Visa when visiting India for tourism, business, or medical reasons. However, it is important to confirm whether a visa is required before planning a trip to India from the United Kingdom. As long as the traveler holds a valid British passport, they can use the India e-Visa service. The India Tourist eVisa allows UK citizens to holiday in India. It allows Brits to take part in tourism and leisure activities. It is valid for 1 year from the date of issue. Allows multiple entry for UK passport holders. Allows UK citizens to stay in India for up to 90 days. The India Business eVisa for UK Citizens permits for business travel to India. It is valid for one year from the date of issuance. It allows British passport holders to visit India many times. It permits British citizens to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of India e-Medical Visas for UK citizens: e-Medical Patient Visa and Medical Attendant Visa. The e-Medical Patient Visa permits nationals of the United Kingdom to go to India for medical treatment. The e-Medical Patient Companion Visa is intended for individuals accompanying the patient visiting India (often relatives or close friends). These medical visas are issued by India for up to two companions per patient. It is valid for 120 days after it is issued. British citizens can enter India three times. The second and third visits must not be more than 60 days after the first. Each visit can last up to 60 days. The India e-Visa for British Citizens is a digital visa that can be applied for online in minutes. It takes less time and is more accessible as the electronic visa application is 100% online. Travelers from the UK can obtain a visa for the Republic of India without having to go to an embassy.

Required Documents for Getting the India Visa for UK Citizens



A Valid British passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in India. Your passport must also have at least two blank pages for the immigration officer to stamp once you enter India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Digital copy (scan) of the passport's biographical page You can use a credit or debit card to cover the processing fee.