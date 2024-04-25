Indian Visa For British, French, German And Canadian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa for British Citizens

Individuals from the United Kingdom have the option to request the India e-Visa, an electronic travel authorization. The UK, consisting of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, is among the 170 countries eligible to submit an online visa application for India. Since starting in 2014, the online platform has made the visa application process quicker and more efficient for British citizens going to India. British citizens traveling to India for tourism, business, or medical purposes can apply for the e-Visa. The Indian Tourist eVisa permits citizens of the UK to visit India for leisure purposes. It enables British nationals to participate in tourism and recreational activities. It remains effective for a year from the date of issuance. UK passport holders can enter multiple times. Permits British citizens to stay in India for a maximum of 90 days. The Indian Business eVisa allows UK citizens to travel to India for business purposes. It remains effective for one year starting from the date it is issued. British passport holders can visit India multiple times with this permission. It permits British citizens to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of India e-Medical Visas for UK citizens: e-Medical Patient Visa and Medical Attendant Visa. The e-Medical Patient Visa allows UK citizens to travel to India for medical treatment. The e-Medical Patient Companion Visa is for those accompanying the patient to India (usually family members or close friends). India issues these medical visas for up to 2 companions per patient. It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue. British citizens can enter India three times. The second and third visits must not be more than 60 days after the first. Each visit can last up to 60 days. The India e-Visa for British Citizens is a digital visa that can be applied for online in minutes. It takes less time and is more accessible as the electronic visa application is 100% online. Travelers from the UK can obtain a visa for the Republic of India without having to go to an embassy.







Required Documents for India Visa for British Citizens



A Valid British passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in India. Your passport must also have at least two blank pages for the immigration officer to stamp once you enter India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Digital copy (scan) of the passport's biographical page. You can use a credit or debit card to cover the processing fee.

Indian Visa from Britain

Individuals with a valid British passport can apply for an e-Visa to India. The Indian eVisa application can now be completed entirely online, reducing visa processing time and allowing a larger number of people to apply. British individuals visiting India for tourism, business, or medical purposes are eligible to acquire an e-Visa. This specific digital visa for India is made exclusively for British citizens. One of the countries whose citizens need a visa to enter India is the United Kingdom. Prior to traveling to India and encountering its culture, it is important to check if a visa is needed to travel from the UK to the country. Since being launched in 2014, the online portal has made it easier for British citizens to get an Indian visa. Great Britain and Northern Ireland are among the 170 countries whose residents can apply for an India visa online. The India Tourist eVisa permits citizens of the UK to visit India for holiday purposes. It allows British citizens to engage in tourism and recreational activities. It is valid for one year after it is issued. Multiple entries are permitted for UK passport holders. Allows British nationals to visit India for up to 90 days. The India Business eVisa for UK Citizens allows entry into India for business purposes. It is valid for 1 calendar year from the date of issue. It grants British passport holders multiple visits to India. It allows UK citizens to stay in India for a maximum of 180 days. India e-Medical Visas for UK Citizens come in 2 forms: e-Medical Patient Visa and Medical Attendant Visa. The e-Medical Patient Visa allows UK citizens to travel to India for medical treatment. The e-Medical Patient Companion Visa is for those accompanying the patient to India (usually family members or close friends). India issues these medical visas for up to 2 companions per patient. It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue. British citizens can enter India three times. The second and third visits must not be more than 60 days after the first. Each visit can last up to 60 days. The India e-Visa for British Citizens is a digital visa that can be applied for online in minutes. It takes less time and is more accessible as the electronic visa application is 100% online. Travelers from the UK can obtain a visa for the Republic of India without having to go to an embassy.

Required Documents for Getting the India Visa for British Citizens



A Valid British passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in India. Your passport must also have at least two blank pages for the immigration officer to stamp once you enter India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Digital copy (scan) of the passport's biographical page. You can use a credit or debit card to cover the processing fee.

Indian Visa for French Citizens

Since 2014, the Government of India's Online Application Form has allowed French citizens to apply for an Indian visa. The India e-Visa is the quickest and easiest way for French citizens to obtain an Indian visa from France. Citizens of France have the option to utilize the internet to request Indian visas for various short-term visits and reasons. French tourists are allowed to stay in India for a maximum of 90 days per visit for tourism, and the visa remains valid for one year starting from the date of issue. A double-entry visa can be obtained for visits of up to 30 days. It also permits a stay of up to 180 days for business reasons like hiring and participating in meetings, workshops, or conferences. Once it has been approved, the voucher will remain valid for a total of one year. French citizens seeking treatment in India for major medical issues such as heart surgery, brain surgery, gene therapy, and organ transplants. Kindly be aware that Indian e-medical visas from France allow for three entries, not multiple entries. They entitle you to a continuous stay of 60 days per entry and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Second and third entries into India on a Medical e-Visa must be made within 60 days of the first. Submitting an application for an India e-Visa from France takes only a few minutes and can only be completed online. This can be done online from the comfort of your own home using a device with an internet connection.

HOW MANY TYPES OF eVISA ARE THERE FOR France?



Tourist e-Visa

Business e-Visa Medical e-Visa

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FRANCE



A French passport valid for at least 6 months from the intended arrival date in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital copy of the biographical page of the same passport

Passport Personal Details Scan

A passport size photo soft copy in a white background

A valid e-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees. Last Page of Passport (if Applicable)

Indian Visa for German Citizens

The visa application process for tourists from 169 countries, including Germany, has been made more efficient by the Indian government. The India e-Visa is seen as the most effective and convenient method for German nationals to get a Tourist, Business, or Medical Treatment e-Visa. Starting from 2014, it has been possible for citizens of Germany to submit their visa applications for India through online means. It should be highlighted that German visitors must have a visa to enter India, but getting an Indian e-Visa is simpler than expected. The online application doesn't require paper, and the Tourist e-Visa permits numerous entries for stays of up to 90 days each, valid for one year from approval. Furthermore, a tourist visa for 30 days maximum stay can be obtained with double-entry option. Business e-Visa – Available for attending meetings and conferences, recruiting personnel, and executing contracts in India. A multiple-entry visa with a total stay of 180 days and a validity period of one year from the date of issue. Medical e-Visa: Can be issued as a visa for patients seeking medical treatment in India or as a visa for up to 2 companions of the patient. It is a triple entry visa allowing consecutive stays of 60 days per entry and is valid for 120 days from approval. Only available as a child patient visa. German citizens traveling to India must meet the country's entry requirements, including a valid visa. The application system allows German travelers to authorize their visit to India from the comfort of their own home. The entire process of applying for Indian Visa from Germany can be done online.

Required Documents for Getting the Indian Visa for Germans



Passport: Your document must be valid for at least six months in order to process your travel document. Applicants will need to submit a colored scanned copy of their biographical passport pages.

Digital photo: You must present a passport photo. These must comply with the official regulations.

E-mail address: An email address is required to deliver confirmation of your electronic visa. Payment method: You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian Visa for Canadian Citizens

Canadians have the option to apply for an e-Visa for the majority of their short-term travel needs. People from more than 170 countries, including citizens of Canada, are eligible to apply for an e-Visa to India. The internet platform allows for the submission of visa applications for tourism, business, and medical purposes. Since 2014, Indian visas can now be applied for online by Canadian citizens due to changes made by the Indian government. Canadians can use the India Tourist e-Visa to travel for leisure in India. It permits you to partake in sightseeing and recreational activities during your stay in the country. The Canadian Tourist eVisa for India enables multiple entries into India for holders of Canadian passports. It remains legitimate for 365 days starting from the day it was issued. Permits Canadians to remain for a maximum of 180 days. Canadians can also apply for a double-entry tourist visa online, which permits them to enter India twice and stay for a maximum of 30 days. The India Business eVisa allows Canadian citizens to travel to India on business. It also facilitates a range of business-related activities, including attending conferences, establishing new companies in the country, and hiring staff. It authorizes Canadian holders for multiple entry into India. Valid for 1 year from date of issue. Grants Canadian citizens the right to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of Indian Medical e-Visa for Canadians: Medical Patient e-Visa and Medical Attendant e-Visa. The first allows Canadians to travel to India for medical treatment. The second can be obtained by up to 2 fellow travelers. As a rule, it is friends or relatives who accompany the patient. Canadians can enter India three times (the second and third trips must be no more than 60 days after the first). It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Canadian citizens can stay up to 60 days per visit. Holders of passports issued by Canada can apply for an Indian e-Visa online. This electronic system makes it quick and easy to obtain an Indian Visa from Canada. Applicants simply enter their details into an online questionnaire and receive the e-Visa by email.

Required Documents for Canadians Citizens



A Canadian passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the Canadian passport

Passport-style photograph of the Canadian applicant

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.