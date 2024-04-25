OECD ministers call for coordinated tactic to harness emerging technologies

(MENAFN) Ministers responsible for science and technology within the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) emphasized the importance of governments adopting synchronized strategies to leverage the potential of novel and advancing technologies.



According to a statement published on the OECD's website, following a two-day ministerial meeting convened in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday, delegates from more than 50 countries "agreed on the need for policies to foster the development of and adaptation to technologies such as neurotechnology, synthetic biology and quantum technology."



"In their final declaration, ministers called for transformative Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) policies to accelerate sustainability transitions and the embedding of shared values in international co-operation and technology governance," the statement mentioned.



Mathias Cormann, the Secretary-General of the OECD, remarked: “Today, Ministers have reaffirmed the key role for the OECD to play in supporting policy makers with evidence-based analysis to design and implement transformative policies, in reinforcing shared values in international governance, and in promoting diversity and accessibility for careers in research and innovation."



Ministers additionally urged the OECD to devise instruments for monitoring education and training to enhance talent cultivation, inclusivity, mobility, and career opportunities in research and innovation. This includes the establishment of a new observatory dedicated to tracking research and innovation careers.

