Iranian President Arrives In Sri Lanka

( MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation arrived in Sri Lanka, Wednesday, and were welcomed at the Mattala Airport by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardane.

