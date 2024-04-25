               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian President Arrives In Sri Lanka


4/25/2024 8:50:23 AM

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation arrived in Sri Lanka, Wednesday, and were welcomed at the Mattala Airport by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardane.

