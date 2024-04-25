Racing Car Drivers Involved In Fox Hill Accident Granted Bail

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Two racing car drivers involved in the Fox Hill Super Cross accident were granted bail by the Bandarawela Magistrate's Court.

At least seven people were killed and over 20 others sustained injuries when a car went off track and crashed into a group of spectators at the Fox Hill Super Cross race in Diyatalawa.

The Police said that a child was among those killed in the accident, Sunday. Four of the victims are officials of the racing event.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa said that a racing car had veered off the track and collided with a group of spectators.

The Fox Hill Super Cross 2024 race was suspended following the deadly accident.

The Sri Lanka Army appointed a seven-member panel led by a Major General to investigate the deadly accident.

The Fox Hill Super Cross race was organized by the Sri Lanka Military Academy in Diyatalawa with the support of the Sri Lanka Automobile Sports (SLAS). (Colombo Gazette)