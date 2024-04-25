PM Modi Will Free Telangana Of Corruption: HM Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Thursday assured the people of Telangana that if Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for a third term, he will free the state of corruption.

Addressing an election rally at Siddipet in Medak Lok Sabha constituency, he urged people to give 12 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP from the state.

All 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana are going to polls on May 13.

“The people of Telangana are with PM Modi. People have decided that the lotus will bloom in every seat,” he said.

Alleging that the state government had made Telangana the ATM of Delhi in a very short time, he claimed that comprehensive development of the state would be possible if there was a BJP government at the Centre.

HM Shah alleged that the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were hand in glove.

“Be it Kaleshwaram or land scam, the Congress has not probed the corruption done by the BRS government,” he said.

He also alleged that both Congress and BRS do not celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day as they are afraid of the MIM.

The Union Home Minister said that the BJP had decided to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day as the party was not afraid of the Majlis.

HM Shah reiterated that the BJP will also scrap Muslim reservation in Telangana and give it to SCs, STs and OBCs.

He said that the Modi government had solved many long-pending problems in the last 10 years.

Alleging that the Congress and BRS did not want construction of the Ram temple, he said in five years PM Modi won the case, laid the foundation stone of the temple and inaugurated it.

“By scrapping Article 370, PM Modi integrated Kashmir with India for forever,” he said.

BJP candidate from Medak, M Raghunandan Rao, party candidate from Malkajgiri Eatala Rajender and other party leaders were present.