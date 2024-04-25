Mumbai Doctors Perform Total Knee Replacement On Elderly US Man Weighing 193 Kg

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) A 72-year-old American man, weighing 193 kg, has successfully undergone a Total Knee Replacement (TKR) procedure, doctors said here on Thursday.

"This is the heaviest-weighed patient for the surgery of total knee replacement in the world," claimed the surgeons from the Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai.

TKR is a life-changing procedure for individuals suffering from debilitating knee pain, restoring mobility and enhancing their quality of life.

However, overweight individuals often encounter barriers in accessing this treatment due to increased surgical risks and technical complexities.

"Every patient is different, and it's crucial to adapt our surgical techniques to address their specific circumstances. By customising our approach and collaborating closely with our colleagues, we were able to overcome the challenges posed by the patient's weight and achieve a successful outcome," said Dr. Rajesh Nawalkar, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics.

One of the primary challenges in TKR for overweight patients is anaesthesia risk and the heightened potential for embolism.

Additionally, the use of a tourniquet -- a standard practice in TKR surgeries, poses technical difficulties due to the larger thigh circumference, increasing the risk of tissue damage and complications.

To address these concerns, Dr. Nawalkar collaborated with instrument manufacturers to design specialised instruments tailored to the patient's unique anatomy, ensuring optimal surgical outcomes.

Moreover, extensive preoperative evaluations and consultations were conducted to ensure patient readiness and informed consent.

The patient, Richard Koszarek, underwent the surgery on January 7, 2024, with no complications reported during the procedure.

However, the journey to recovery was equally crucial, with rehabilitation playing a pivotal role in achieving successful outcomes.

"Most of the doctors in India and overseas did not agree to perform surgery because of my overweight," said the patient, Richard, thanking the doctors for operating on him and enabling him to be "back on his feet".