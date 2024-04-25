Saudi Arabia Umrah Visa For Egyptian And UAE Residents

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) SAUDI ARABIA CRUISE TOURIST VISA

Saudi Arabia is located in the Middle East. The eVisa is a digital visa that permits nationals from about 50 countries to travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism. In 2019, the Saudi government implemented the tourist eVisa to simplify the visa application procedure and enhance the reception of international visitors. The validity of every entry lasts for 90 days, resulting in a combined validity period of 180 days. The Saudi Arabian eVisa permits entry multiple times. This means you can bring it along on multiple journeys to the countryside. The Saudi visa obtained online remains valid for a year starting from the date it was issued. Once approved, the tourist is allowed to access Saudi Arabia via its seaports, airports, or land borders. The Saudi Cruise Tourist Visa allowed visitors to explore the ports of the country while being part of a cruise group. This visa did not allow travellers to travel independently within Saudi Arabia outside of the designated ports of call. Individual tourists were unable to obtain an ordinary tourist visa to enter Saudi Arabia outside of the framework of a cruise. To acquire a Saudi Cruise Tourist Visa, you must normally arrange a cruise package that includes Saudi Arabia as one of the locations and be a member of an organized group. The cruise line or their authorized representatives would typically manage the visa application process. Passengers on cruise ships can apply for an e-visa to visit and stay in Saudi Arabia. It is worth noting, however, that cruise passengers must present multiple travel documents to border check officials.







SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

SAUDI ARABIA ENTRY PORTS FOR TOURISTS

The Saudi government has introduced an electronic visa system, commonly referred to as an online visa or e-visa, that has made it much easier for foreign visitors to travel to Saudi Arabia. People who are thinking of going to Saudi Arabia via airplane or boat can now conveniently request a visa through the internet and get approval for their trip within a short period of time. It should be pointed out that although Saudi Arabia has 15 domestic and 13 international airports, not every airport allows e-Visas.

ENTRY PORTS FOR TOURISTS



King Khalid International Airport (RUH) – Located in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, this is one of the busiest airports in the country and serves as a major entry point for international tourists.

King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) – Situated in Jeddah, the airport serves as the gateway to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. Many pilgrims visiting for Hajj or Umrah enter Saudi Arabia through this airport.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED) – Located in Medina, this airport is another common entry point for pilgrims visiting the holy sites in the city.

King Fahd International Airport (DMM) – Situated in Dammam, the airport serves the Eastern Province and is an important entry point for both business and leisure travellers.

Abha International Airport (AHB) – Located in Abha, in the Asir Province, this airport serves the southwestern region of Saudi Arabia and is known for its scenic beauty and mild climate. King Fahd Causeway – This is a land border crossing that connects Saudi Arabia with Bahrain. It is a popular entry point for tourists arriving by land from Bahrain.

SAUDI ARABIA UMRAH VISA FOR EGYPTIAN RESIDENTS

Every year, Mecca is frequented by millions of Muslims. People from around the globe visit this city, considered the most sacred in Islam and where Prophet Muhammad was born. Muslim Egyptians are able to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage by obtaining a Umrah visa from Saudi Arabia. Egyptians need to get a visa before entering Saudi Arabia because it is not one of the countries on the visa-free list for Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government has tried multiple times to improve the effectiveness of the visa application process. One of the initiatives includes the launch of the electronic visa for Saudi Arabia, which allows citizens from 50 countries to stay for short periods. On the contrary, Egyptian citizens are not able to apply for this type of visa and need to submit their application in person at an embassy or consulate.A Saudi visa is an official document that allows the holder to lawfully enter the country. You may be unable to board your flight if you do not have a valid visa, but you will be denied entrance by immigration agents upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. Tourist visas to Saudi Arabia for Egyptian people are normally provided with a one-year validity period. This implies that if your tourist visa is approved, you will be able to enter Saudi Arabia within the given validity term, which is typically one year from the date of issuance. We provide a Multiple Entry visa, which allows applicants to stay in Saudi Arabia for 90 days throughout a year. The application process requires basic personal information such as name, address, and passport information. The visa fee is due at the time of application, and processing periods vary by embassy or agency.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

SAUDI ARABIA UMRAH VISA FOR UAE RESIDENTS

Every year, millions of Muslims around the globe journey to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for the purpose of performing Umrah. Contrary to the Hajj, Umrah is an optional religious journey that can be done at any point throughout the year. Muslim pilgrims are able to undertake Umrah in Saudi Arabia by obtaining the Saudi Arabia Umrah Visa, also known as the Saudi Arabia Tourist eVisa. This visa enables both Muslims and non-Muslims to travel to this lovely country to visit their family and friends and complete Umrah. In 2019, Saudi Arabia introduced an internet-based platform for overseas visitors, which also caters to residents of the UAE, who wish to apply for a tourist visa to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government introduced the tourist eVisa in 2019 in order to streamline the visa application procedure and greet international tourists. Multiple entries are permitted with the Saudi Arabia online visa. It allows for a 90-day stay with each entry into the country, for a total of 180 days during the validity period. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year from the date of issue. It is the quickest and simplest approach to obtain permission to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

COMPLETE GUIDE TO SAUDI ARABIA E VISA

Saudi Arabia eVisa is an electronic visa that allows citizens from approximately 50 countries to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes. The Saudi government introduced the tourist eVisa in 2019 to expedite visa processing and attract foreign tourists. The Saudi Arabia online visa permits multiple entries. This implies that you can take it along on multiple excursions to rural areas. It permits a maximum of 90 days per visit, up to 180 days within the valid period. The online Saudi visa is valid for one year starting from the issuance date. Foreign individuals who wish to travel to Saudi Arabia for purposes other than tourism, such as business or education, must get in touch with the Saudi embassy or consulate in their country of origin. It is the quickest and most straightforward method of obtaining authorization to enter Saudi Arabia. Simply complete a brief Saudi visa application online and you will receive your Saudi Arabia eVisa through email.

Types of Saudi Visa

Business Visa

This visa is given to people who are traveling to Saudi Arabia for business reasons, like meetings or conferences.

Business Work Visa

Business work visas allow corporations to bring in specialized and highly skilled employees for specific projects for a short duration (2 months).

Tourist Visa

This visa is provided to people who are traveling to Saudi Arabia for tourism or leisure reasons.

Work Visa

This visa is given to people who will be employed in Saudi Arabia, such as expatriates and foreign workers.

Permanent Family Visa

This visa is given to close relatives of expat residents who meet the requirements and are not allowed to work.

Family Visit Visa

This visa is granted to immediate family members of qualified expat residents and does not permit employment.

Student Visa

This visa is granted to people intending to pursue studies in Saudi Arabia.

Transit Visa

This visa is granted to people who are transiting through Saudi Arabia on their way to another place.

Hajj Visa

This visa is given to those who will undertake the Hajj (pilgrimage) to Makkah.

Umrah Visa

This visa is granted to individuals who intend to undertake the Umrah pilgrimage in Makkah.

SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.