Kuwaiti, Bosnian Fms Discuss Bilateral Relations


4/25/2024 8:15:27 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received a phone call on Thursday from his counterpart of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic, discussing bilateral relations and ways to enhance the ties. (end)
