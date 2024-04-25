Kuwaiti, Bosnian Fms Discuss Bilateral Relations

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received a phone call on Thursday from his counterpart of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic, discussing bilateral relations and ways to enhance the ties. (end) dm

