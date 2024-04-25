'Gabru Gang' Combines Kite-Flying Action With Doses Of Roller-Coaster Drama (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) The passion for cinema and sports runs deep in the veins of every Indian, so can you imagine that if a wonderful mix of films and sports is made, how entertaining it will be for the audience?

Many films have been made in the Hindi cinema world / Bollywood centered around sports. Especially films based on cricket, football, hockey, boxing, badminton and racing have received a lot of love and support from the audience.

Now a new Hindi film 'Gabru Gang' has been released and it is based on kite flying. This is the world's first film around the theme of kite flying. The story of the film is set in the backdrop of Punjab. Abhishek Duhan, also known for his performances in films such as 'Mandali', 'Pataakha', 'Veere Ki Wedding' and 'Sultan', has played the lead role in this film very well. And the background music of Amar Mohile provides a new energy to the scenes of the film.

As far as the film's plot goes, it is very interesting. An eight-year-old boy Rajbir Saluja, along with his two friends Arshad and Uday, wins the first prize in the prestigious kite competition Hi-Fly 1999 and becomes the Number One in Punjab by 2011. The best team, 'Gabru Gang', soon becomes everyone's favourite.

But fate had something else in store for them, as in 2011, Rajbir loses in the finals to Harry of the Delhi Shehzaade team because his focus shifts from the game to a girl in the final round. Rajbir leaves the game after a fight with Uday and disbands Gabru Gang.

Destiny, however, forces Rajbir to fly kites again, which is the story's turning point. Hi-Fly 2019 has now become a huge brand and the competition has reached the national level, where 29 teams from 29 states will participate. Gabru Gang will have to fight a long battle unitedly as they have to first defeat all the local teams to represent Punjab in Hi-Fly 2019 Championship and then win the final.

Now, the challenge before Rajbir is that he has to defeat Harry, who had defeated him in 2011. You will have to watch the film to know what happens next in this sports drama. The climax of the film leaves the audience stunned.

The best part of the film is its interesting plot with drama as well as twists and turns, great music, Amar Mohile's powerful background score, natural acting by the actors and dialogues that keep the audience glued to their seats.

Aarti Puri has played the character of Bulbul in a very natural way. She has maintained the drama / her acting as per the requirements of the scenes of the film. To be honest, 'Gabru Gang' is a magical cinematic experience where along with sportsmanship, many other emotions get awakened too.

Abhishek Duhan has played the main character of Rajbir in the film very well. He has portrayed the emotions of a player perfectly. The rest of the artistes have also presented the game of kite flying in the right way. Director Sameer Khan's hard work is clearly visible in ever frame.

As a director, Sameer Khan has done complete justice to the story of the film. In it, the balance between sports and emotions has been maintained. After the movie starts, there are no sports scenes seen as per the story for a long time, but later, the director maintains the balance between sports and emotional drama very well till the end of the movie.

'Gabru Gang' is no less than a gift for those who like sports dramas. This film provides a source of entertainment for every age group.

There is a need to make more such movies in Hindi cinema. Kite flying has never been included in the sports category, even though it is actually very interesting, exciting and inspiring.

Film: Gabru Gang Duration: 123 minutes

Director: Sameer Khan Cast: Abhishek Duhan, Srishti Rode, Avtar Gill, Aarti Puri, Abhilash Kumar, Mukesh Bhatt, Kanwalpreet Singh, Brajesh Tiwari

Producers: Ashok Goenka, Aarti Puri, Sameer Khan and Vivek Sinha

IANS Rating: ***1/2