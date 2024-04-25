Britain's Aid To Ukraine Already Over $2.5B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom has provided unprecedented aid to Ukraine, being one of the key donors of direct budget support worth more than $2.5 billion.

That's according to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"Since February 2022, the UK has provided Ukraine with unprecedented comprehensive assistance and is one of the key donors of direct budget support worth more than $2.5 billion. I am grateful for the personal contribution of (UK Chancellor of the Exchequer - ed.) Jeremy Hunt to the prioritization of Ukraine's needs in the international arena and to the process of finding mechanisms for the use of seized Russian assets," said Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko.

According to the minister, today's visit by Jeremy Hunt sends another important signal of Britain's support for the Ukrainian people.

"I am convinced that further cooperation between the two countries will continue to contribute to the stability of the financial system and sustainable development of Ukraine," Marchenko added.

The Minister of Finance noted the UK's leadership in supplying Ukraine with modern and much-needed weaponry for effectively repelling the aggressor. Supporting Ukraine is supporting a stable global order and investing in common security.

Hunt assured Marchenko that Britain remains adamant about helping Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, discussed with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt measures to expand restrictive measures against Russia.