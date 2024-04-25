Air Defense Forces Down Russian Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kryvyi Rih district of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, an Air Force Command East unit destroyed a Russian cruise missile.
That's according to the Command's press service , Ukrinform reports.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert went off in Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian regions due to the threat of a ballistic missile strike.
