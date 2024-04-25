               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Air Defense Forces Down Russian Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kryvyi Rih district of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, an Air Force Command East unit destroyed a Russian cruise missile.

That's according to the Command's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The Command noted that the type of the downed missile is being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert went off in Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian regions due to the threat of a ballistic missile strike.

