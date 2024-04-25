No Talks Possible With Russia On Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There can be no negotiations with Russia regarding Crimea so Ukraine continues to work within the framework of the Crimea Platform so that the problem of the temporary occupation of the peninsula remains on the radar of the international community.

That's according to the President's Permanent Representative for Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, who spoke in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform.

"Of course, Crimea is an integral part of the Ukrainian state, so there can be no negotiations with the Russian Federation regarding its belonging," Tasheva emphasized.

She echoed President Volodymyr Zelensky by stating that Ukraine de-occupies its territories not only because it is a matter of security and territorial integrity, but also because Ukrainian citizens live there under occupation and oppression.

"We always talk about bringing people back. We are fighting not only for territories, but for our people, too. The only possibility for a peaceful life, development, and existence for the Crimean Tatars and other indigenous peoples is the de-occupation and return of the Crimean peninsula under the flag of the Ukrainian state," Tasheva emphasized.

The Commissioner also informed that the Crimea Platform, launched in 2021, is actively working at all levels and in all dimensions as more than 60 states joined it in total (in various dimensions, numbers differ). Last year, a number of countries of the Global South, in particular, Latin America, the Persian Gulf, etc., also joined the initiative.

Tasheva called it a very important work track.

Currently, preparations are underway for the governmental summit, which will be held on August 23, and the parliamentary summit, which will be held in Latvia later this year.

The expert dimension of the Crimea Platform remains very active, Tasheva added. In particular, on April 14-15, in Sofia, with her participation, the Black Sea Security Conference was held, where the participants discussed security in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, the importance of asymmetric actions, such as unblocking the "grain corridor", which was achieved as a result of the destruction of a third of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which forced Russia to relocate its warships farther east. It was emphasized the need for the Ukrainian military to launch strikes on military bases and facilities and, of course, the so-called Crimea Bridge.

Memo: The Crimea Platform is an international consultation and coordination format initiated by Ukraine and aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the international response to the occupation of Crimea, responding to growing security threats, increasing international pressure on the Kremlin, preventing further violations of human rights, and protecting victims of the occupation regime, as well as achieving the main goal – the de-occupation of Crimea and its peaceful return to Ukraine. The activities of the Platform were officially launched at the inaugural Summit in Kyiv on August 23, 2021. At the event, the Joint Declaration was approved, outlining the main parameters of the international policy regarding Crimea.