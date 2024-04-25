University Of Sunderland Delegation Visits Kings Cornerstone International College To Meet Future Transfer Students

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 24th April 2024, Chennai, India: Kings Cornerstone International College recently hosted a distinguished delegation from the University of Sunderland, offering future transfer students an exciting opportunity to connect directly with academic leaders.



The University of Sunderland, a long-standing partner of Kings Cornerstone International College, visited the campus on 22nd April 2024 to engage with students transferring to the Sunderland Campus, UK, in September 2024.



The delegation comprised senior staff members from the University of Sunderland, including John Murray, Academic Dean of the Faculty of Technology; James Scott, Head of the School of Law and Tourism; Dr. Mriganka Biswas, Lecturer in Computer Science; and Bhavna Bagga, Director of South Asia. They were warmly welcomed by John Christopher, Chairman of Kings Cornerstone International.



Established in 2016, the partnership between the University of Sunderland and Kings Cornerstone International has facilitated the transfer of numerous students from India under articulation agreements. The unique study abroad pathway programs offered by both institutions have been pivotal in this process.

Study abroad pathway programs have emerged as an innovative solution for students aiming to pursue their degrees from prestigious international universities while effectively managing their educational expenses. These programs blend local and international academic experiences, ensuring a seamless transition for students into the global education system.



By enrolling in a pathway program, students can significantly reduce tuition fees, accommodation costs, and living expenses during the initial years of their degree. This cost-effective model not only makes international education more accessible but also prepares students academically and culturally for studying in a foreign country.



Upon completing the first two years at Kings Cornerstone International College, students transfer as a cohesive class to the University of Sunderland to complete their final year abroad. This group transition facilitates adaptation, providing students with a supportive peer network.



One of the standout features of these pathway programs is that they also lead to degrees awarded by the top 100 QS-ranked universities. This ensures that students receive a high-quality education that is globally recognized and valued. Despite spending only the final year abroad, students are entitled to the same benefits as those who pursue their entire degree overseas, including access to post-study work visas, diverse cultures, global networks, internships, and employment opportunities.



The University of Sunderland and Kings Cornerstone International College remain committed to providing students with exceptional educational opportunities through their partnership, combining cost-effectiveness with the prestige of earning a degree from a renowned university.



For more information about study abroad pathway programs and the partnership between the University of Sunderland and Kings Cornerstone International College, please contact:



About the Author: Kings Cornerstone International College (KCIC) is not just about education but about shaping the future. Rooted in the rich tradition of academic excellence, Kings Cornerstone fuses innovative methodologies, globally recognized curricula, and hands-on experiences to foster holistic learners equipped for global success. We emphasize work-integrated learning experiences, from collaborative projects to networking opportunities. Industry co-designed curricula, ensuring immediate applicability and relevance. Long-term internships and work placements, fortifying theoretical knowledge with hands-on practice.

