Conference To Promote Inclusive Education For Persons With Disabilities Launches

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 25 (Petra) - The Sixth Conference on Inclusive Education and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities commenced Thursday at the Hussein Cultural Center, aiming to enhance the integration and societal roles of individuals with disabilities and their families.Hatem Hamlan, Deputy Director for Community Development, highlighted Jordan's strides in disability rights, emphasizing the need for inclusive education and the advancement of disability rights, supported by robust legislation like the Disability Rights Law. He underscored the Secretariat's efforts to foster social integration through modern educational methods and suitable facilities.Ayman Saud, Director of the People with Disabilities Unit, emphasized the Amman Municipality's dedication to serving individuals with disabilities across various domains, including culture, social welfare, economics, sports, and recreation. He highlighted the model neighborhood in Jabal Al-Hussein as a pioneering initiative, enabling independent access for individuals with disabilities and paving the way for disability-friendly urban environments.Shadi Abu Rumman, Conference Chair and Director of the Education for All Center, stressed the significance of inclusive participation of individuals with disabilities in the workforce and social activities as a key indicator of societal progress. He emphasized early intervention to address challenges from childhood, enhancing educational opportunities, and fostering societal integration and empowerment.The conference, organized jointly by the People with Disabilities Unit in the Amman Municipality and the Education for All Center, spans three days and features scientific sessions with participation from various stakeholders, including ministries, governmental agencies, and private institutions. The aim is to devise best practices and recommendations for the integration of individuals with disabilities into society.