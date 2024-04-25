Amir, Bahrain Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at Lusail Palace today, HE Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

At the outset of the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to His Highness the Amir, and his wishes for His Highness good health and happiness, and continued progress and prosperity for the Qatari people.

For his part, His Highness the Amir, conveyed to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain his greetings to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and his wishes for his good health and wellness, and for the brotherly Bahraini people further progress and development.

During the meeting, the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop them were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.