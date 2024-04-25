Attempt To Smuggle Weapons, Firearms Foiled At Qatar Border

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Land Customs Department thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons and firearms inside a vehicle entering the country through the Abu Samra border crossing.

Upon arrival at the port, the vehicle was searched and subjected to inspection by the officials using a vehicle scanning device.

Three weapons and 1,900 bullets were found secretly hidden inside the vehicle.

The General Authority of Customs introduced new inspection devices at Abu Samra border recently to ensure safe entry for vehicles into the the country. These devices are capable of screening 130 cars an hour, at an approximate rate of two minutes per vehicle, adding that they employ Artificial Intelligence to detect hazardous materials banned from entry into Qatar.



