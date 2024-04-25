Summer Hair Trends and Styles That Beat the Heat While Keeping Your Hair Healthy

(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .

By; Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil



Summer is here and so are hair woes. The heat leads to sweat and itchy scalp, ultimately leading to an increase in hairfall as well. And the easiest way to beat the heat when it comes to haircare is by staying hydrated, which solves most of the problems. Of course it goes without saying that one must not step out without covering the hair with a scarf or cap as direct exposure to the sun can cause irreversible damage.



While these solutions work superficially, summer is also the time when your hair need extra care and nutrition. Henna is a great way to nourish your scalp and replenish it with nutrients that will strengthen the hair roots and make the strands shiny and bouncy from root to tip. For those who find henna to be a messy affair, henna cream is also available with easy to apply applicator that makes the entire process easier. With herbs sourced from Amazonian rainforests like Copaíba, Malva, Chamomile, Babaçu Oil, Jaborandi, Jua, Coconut Powder Oil, Cumaru, Açaí, Guaraná, and Olive it can lead to great results. Such organic, natural and vegan options are a great alternative to chemical hair dyes too, as they are free of ammonia or its by-products Ethanolamine, Diethanolamine and Triethanolamine.



As you look at henna cream as an alternative to harsh chemical based hair dyes, you can also get a variety of color options like red, copper, black, burgundy, chocolate, blonde and even red. However henna also requires after-care shampoo and conditioner specifically developed for coloured hair that will help the colour last longer while also nourishing and replenishing minerals. It would be better if this summer you can cut down chemicals from your haircare regime and ensure that your haircare products like shampoos and conditioners are devoid of PPD, DEA, TEA, EDTA, BHT, resorcinol, hydrogen peroxide, sulphate, synthetic perfume, and paraben.



Furthermore, one must use hair oil once a week as it is an excellent way to strengthen the hair and roots. Wash them off with a harsh chemical-free shampoo to get frizz and static-free hair. A regular haircare routine is the key to healthy hair. Ensure that you have your hair cut every two to three months, and trim the split ends every six to eight weeks. Also, avoid using heat styling tools such as curling tongs, hair straighteners, or blow dryers. These degrade the hair structure over time, occasionally causing irreparable damage. Summer is also the time when you will be visiting the beach and the pool, thus you must use a shower cap to ensure that hair is covered and protected.



Taking care of your hair and using intelligently developed vegan haircare products on a daily basis can result in softer, healthier, shinier, and bouncier hair that will make everyone go wow. And you can truly enjoy the summer at the beach eating your favourite fruits or sipping a fresh fruit juice, while hair woes have been taken care of.





