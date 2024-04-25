Sharad Pawar Faction's MSP Promise In Manifesto Is To Deceive, Allure Farmers: Shiv Sena

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Shiv Sena spokesperson Susiben Shah on Thursday said the announcement of Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) in its manifesto 'Shapathnama' with regards to minimum support price (MSP) for farmers is to "deceive" and "allure" them.

"It is important to note that he was the Union Agricultural Minister for 10 years between 2004 and 2014. During his tenure, he did nothing for the farmers. The MSP announcement in the manifesto is simply an attempt to deceive and allure the farmers," said Shah here.

"They have also shown a dangling carrot of 50 per cent reservation for women. However, the manifesto falls short in countering in leaps taken for women empowerment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," said Shah.

Offering cheap gas cylinders, and giving poor women Rs 1 lakh every year, are nothing but fake promises, she claimed.

"It is high time Sharad Pawar's National Corrupt Party stopped cheating people and making such promises," she said.