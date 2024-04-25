Top Kerala CPI-M Leader Denies Move To Join BJP, Threatens To Sue State Congress Chief For Defamation

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 25 (IANS) Hours after Kerala Congress president and MP from Kannur seeking re-election, K. Sudhakaran, alleged that CPI-M leader and the Left Democratic Front convenor E.P. Jayarajan planned to move over to the BJP and has held discussions, the latter hit back and dismissed the allegation as baseless and absurd.

Jayarajan told newspersons at Kannur that the media should desist from airing such utter nonsense being uttered by a person like Sudhakaran. He said he will file a defamation case against him.

“Three times in the past, the RSS/BJP workers tried to kill me with bombs, but I managed to escape. I feel there is something seriously wrong with Sudhakaran and I think he is not taking his medicines regularly and hence making such statements,” said a peeved Jayarajan.

The duo for long have been having a free for all which turned serious when years back, a shot was fired by a person at Jayarajan while he was travelling in a train. He was injured and hospitalized and was later discharged.

“ I was fired upon by two people sent by Sudhakaran and both of them were RSS workers. As known to all it was Sudhakaran who was getting ready to join the BJP and he would have gone to the BJP, if he was not made the state president of the Congress party,” added Jayarajan.

It was last week that the BJP candidate at Alappuzha, Sobha Surendran, said that G, a middleman, had met her to discuss the entry of a very senior leader with a status equivalent to that of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan into the BJP.

Though the name of the leader was not mentioned, it was on Thursday that Sudhakaran named that leader as Jayarajan.

“ I have come to know of Jayarajan planning to join the BJP and a discussion was held in Dubai. Present at that meeting were Sobha, Rajeev Chandrasekhar ( the BJP candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram LS constituency) and Jayarajan. Jayarajan was offered a Governor's post, but things went awry for him after he was threatened by the goons of Vijayan and he beat a hasty retreat,” said Sudhakaran.

Laughing at Sudhakaran's allegations, Jayarajan, said it has been very long since he visited Dubai.

“People like Sudhakaran can speak any nonsense and I appeal to you ( media) please don't air such news,” said Jayarajan.