Hungary Prepared To Offer Expertise For Agricultural Advancement In Azerbaijan

MENAFN



Ulviyya Shahin

Hungary is prepared to share its expertise with Azerbaijanregarding the implementation of new technologies applicable acrossvarious agricultural sectors, stated Oszkár Ökrös, Deputy Secretaryof State for International Relations at the Hungarian Ministry ofAgriculture, during the 10th session of the Azerbaijan-HungaryIntergovernmental Commission in Baku, Azernews reports.

"As previous speakers have highlighted, bilateral relationsbetween our countries are in a favorable state, and we areexploring avenues to strengthen these bonds further," heremarked.

He noted that Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó's recent visit toAzerbaijan underscored Hungary's keen interest in fosteringcooperation with the nation. "We view these partnerships as trulyvaluable in the intricate landscape of global politics today," heemphasized.

Oszkár Ökrös further mentioned that Hungary is currently engagedin collaborative endeavors with the Azerbaijan Food SafetyAgency.