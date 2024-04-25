Azerbaijani Citizens To Be Able To Visit Garabagh By Car

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



As part of the "Great Return" program, the directions of thevisits of Azerbaijani citizens to the territories freed fromoccupation are being expanded, Azernews reports.

Starting from April 27, 2024, citizens will be able to visit thecity of Lachin along with a trip to the city of Shusha andSugovushan settlement by private passenger cars. Citizens canobtain a travel permit starting from April 26 through the "YolumuzQarabaga" portal ( ). Validity period of formalizedpermits is 2 days. A visit to the city of Lachin will be possibleon the Jabrayil-Zengilan-Gubadli-Lachin route, entering from theAlkhanli crossing point of Fuzuli district, passing through "ZafarYolu" and Horadiz settlement.

Permits can be obtained for a maximum of 9 people including 1driver per trip in private passenger cars. Private passenger carsmean vehicles with the state registration plate of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, according to category B.

Individuals driving private passenger cars should familiarizethemselves with the rules and educational information about minesafety through the "Yolumuz Karabakh" portal, and also inform thepersons traveling with them about this, after entering thede-occupied territories and passing the appropriate inspection tocomply with mine safety. then he should not deviate from the route,he should be careful on the roads and follow the rules along thetrip route.

Citizens can make room reservations by contacting hotels andother accommodation points posted on the portal before thetrip.