Aldershot Couple Launches Urgent Fundraiser For IVF Amid Fertility Challenges

(MENAFN- Pressat) Aldershot, UK – Ben Hanna and Chloe, an Aldershot couple facing severe fertility challenges due to Chloe's endometriosis and low ovarian reserve, have launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund necessary IVF treatments. This comes after conventional fertility treatments were deemed ineffective due to Chloe's condition.

Since the beginning of their relationship five years ago, Ben and Chloe have dreamt of raising a family together. However, their plans took an unexpected turn when Chloe was diagnosed with endometriosis, and subsequent tests revealed her ovarian reserve was as low as that of a woman over 42, although she is only 27. Given the urgency, a specialized IVF clinic with the capability to handle Chloe's unique needs has recommended starting treatment by July at the latest to have a chance at retrieving viable eggs.

“The reality is harsh; we are running out of time to become parents,” Chloe stated. The couple needs to cover the cost of medications, egg retrieval, ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection), embryo implantation, and necessary follow-up appointments, which far exceed their current financial means.

To date, their GoFundMe page has raised £1,110 of their £6,500 goal. The couple is overwhelmed by the support from friends and the Aldershot community.“It's heartwarming to see so many people come together to support our dream of having a baby. It's like our child will have many aunts and uncles even before being born,” Ben expressed.

The couple promises to provide a detailed breakdown of expenses after their next appointment on May 2nd. Their fundraising efforts highlight the difficulties faced by many who turn to IVF after finding themselves ineligible for NHS-funded treatment. While the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends that women under 43 who have been trying to conceive for two years should be offered up to three cycles of IVF, actual access varies widely. Local NHS clinical commissioning groups ultimately make the decision, often leading to a 'postcode lottery' where the availability of funded IVF depends heavily on where patients live. According to the latest figures, fewer than half of the health authorities follow the NICE guidelines fully, and many couples end up paying significant amounts at private clinics as a result. Younger women under the age of 35 generally experience higher success rates with IVF, according to 2019 statistics.

