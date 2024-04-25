Healthcare Holding/Winterberg Acquire MCM Medsys AG

(MENAFN- Pressat) Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a Prominent Swiss Medtech Services and Distribution Group Managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH, Expands its Portfolio with the Acquisition of MCM Medsys AG.

Baar, Switzerland – April 2024

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully completed the acquisition of MCM MedsysAG (“MCM”), thereby expanding its product range. This acquisition enriches Healthcare Holding's offerings with a diverse product portfolio of approximately 900 products across various medical fields, including interventional therapy, surgery, nephrology, and oncology.

"With the acquisition of MCM, we are expanding our Healthcare Holding Schweiz product portfolio to include new classes of medical products (Class IIa/b and Class III) and establishing a presence in Canton Solothurn. This marks our first major acquisition outside the Zurich area. We look forward to collaborating with MCM's management team to further develop the business and leverage synergies within the Group,” stated Fabian Kroeher, President of the Board of Healthcare Holding and Partner at Winterberg.

"I am delighted that the succession has been successfully executed, and I am excited to continue as a Board Member to support the old and new CEO David Egger in this new chapter of MCM Medsys. It is not just a significant milestone for the company but also a fantastic opportunity to enhance our contributions to the Swiss healthcare sector under the expanded capabilities and resources of the Group,” stated Louis Weidmann, the previous owner and President of the Board of MCM Medsys.

Healthcare Holding aims at becoming the undisputed market leader in Medtech Services and Distribution in Switzerland by professionalizing the industry and supplying Swiss patients with the world's most innovative and high-quality medical products and services. The holding is currently at the forefront of ongoing acquisition processes and expects to successfully conclude further acquisitions shortly.

About MCM MedsysAG

Established in 1987 and headquartered in Solothurn, Switzerland, MCM Medsys AG is a value-added distributor of medical supplies and devices. It specializes in products for interventional therapy, surgery, nephrology, and oncology, offering a catalogue of over 900 items. With a supplier base of more than 20 exclusive partners, MCM supplies over 250 active clients, primarily including public hospitals, private clinics, and specialized medical practices. MCM distinguishes itself as a knowledgeable distributor with an innovative product portfolio, strong supplier collaboration, and dedicated customer support.

About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

As a leading player in the Swiss Medtech services and distribution sector, Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG based in Baar, Switzerland is focused on growing its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. It is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, aspiring to redefine industry standards with state-of-the-art solutions and exceptional service. To date, the group has acquired Senectovia Medizinaltechnik AG based in Urdorf, Winther Medical AG based in Baar and Mikrona Group AG from Schlieren with its business units Mikrona and Ortho Walker, as well as MCM Medsys AG based in Solothurn.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Based in Gruenwald, Germany, Winterberg Advisory GmbH manages Private Equity investment funds, mainly concentrating on Small and Midcap Buy and Build platforms. Winterberg Group AG, located in Zug, Switzerland, is an independent family office that invests in Small and Midcap Private Equity, along with selective ventures in real estate and other asset classes.

For media inquiries, please contact ...p

Note to Editors: Please credit Winterberg Group for all references to provided quotes and information.

For further information about MCM MedsysAG visit .



For further information Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, please visit

For Healthcare Holding's portfolio companies visit , , and

For further information about Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG, please visit



This press release is prepared and distributed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH on behalf of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG.