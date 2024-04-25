TV Star Shrey Mittal Makes A Foray Into Film Production With His Studio FX Fantasy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actor Shrey Mittal, who is known for his work in television shows like 'Naagin 6', 'India Waali Maa', and 'MTV Splitsvilla' season 12, has ventured into film production, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Mittal recently launched his post-production studio, FX Fantasy.

Trained in acting at the Lee Strasberg Film and Acting Institute in Los Angeles, Mittal has also completed a two-year programme in film production from Whistling Woods International in Mumbai.

The actor, who aspired to venture into movie production for a long time, is finally making progress in that direction.

Reflecting on his venture into film production, Shrey shared: "I have always been keen on the film business and movie production. It is something that I have been passionate about since the beginning of my career. Studying film production before embarking on my journey as an actor has provided me with invaluable insights into the intricacies of the industry."

FX Fantasy houses editing, visual effects (VFX), and digital intermediate (DI) capabilities under one roof, aiming to streamline the filmmaking process.

With an entrepreneurial mindset, Shrey emphasises the importance of creating opportunities for oneself in a competitive landscape.