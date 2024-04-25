Yelo Bank, Azerbaijan State Academic Opera And Ballet Theater Launch Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Yelo Bank and the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and BalletTheatre have signed a collaboration agreement, Azernewsreports.

The signing ceremony held at the Head Office of Yelo Bank withparticipation of Ms. Marina Kulishova, the Chair of the Bank'sSupervisory Board and the majority shareholder, other executives ofthe Bank, and Mr. Yusif Eyvazov, Director of the Azerbaijan StateAcademic Opera and Ballet Theatre and the National Artist ofAzerbaijan.

The agreement reflects various collaborative initiatives aimedat supporting art and the cultural landscape. As part of thispartnership, Yelo Bank will provide substantial financial supportto the theatre, contributing to a number of performances andcultural events throughout the year. While visiting the signingceremony, the representatives of the theatre got familiar with theactivities of Yelo Bank's Head Office and had the opportunity todiscuss potential aspects of future cooperation.

Yusif Eyvazov expressed his confidence of productive andlong-lasting partnership.

"We are delighted to start collaborating with Yelo Bank. Thispartnership will be particularly directed at purchase of new musicinstruments for the orchestra as well as decorations from Italy forsuch well-known operas as 'Tosca' and 'Traviata`. We want toexpress our gratitude to Ms. Kulishova and Yelo Bank for theirattention and support to our theatre and the country's culturaldevelopment" - he said.

"The cooperation agreement signed today is an important aspectof Yelo Bank's strategic mission to support culture. Through thispartnership, we aim to make the precious gems of the world operaculture closer to our society. We are happy to support theAzerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and contributeto its bright future. I am confident that this collaboration willbring great success to the both parties" - added MarinaKulishova.

Yelo Bank OJCS has consistently stood out for its commitment tosocial responsibility projects by actively supporting a wide rangeof artistic endeavors. The Bank's Head Office has become a culturalevent venue. To date, a number of significant concerts of suchartists as Isfar Sarabski, Shahin Novrasli, Elnur Huseynov, andFidan Hajiyeva, performances by the State Academic PhilharmonicChamber Orchestra and all-female orchestra have taken place at YeloBank.