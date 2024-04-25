Azerbaijan Army Conducts Command-Staff Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the training plan for 2024, to maintain the combatreadiness of military units at a high level exercises are underway, Azernews reports.

Military units involved in the exercises left their permanentpoints on alert and deployed in assembly areas.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense observed the progressof the command-staff exercises held in the Combined-Arms TrainingCenter.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov attended the command and control postdeployed in field conditions and inspected the organization ofactivities. The Minister heard the reports of the commanders andstaff officers about the decisions made on the map of the areaduring the operations.

It was noted that the main focus of the training was on thefurther improvement of the command staff's flexible decision-makingskills, the interaction of the headquarters, as well as theirability to manage combat tasks in hard conditions.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov appraised the exercises' advancementspositively and provided pertinent instructions to the officials onenhancing the quality of combat training, incorporatingcontemporary combat methodologies.