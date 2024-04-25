Main bank claims EU attempting to compel it out of Russia

(MENAFN) Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the largest foreign-owned bank in Russia, has disclosed that it is facing pressure from the European Central Bank (ECB) to expedite its withdrawal from the Russian market. In a statement released on Thursday, RBI stated its anticipation of receiving a formal request from the ECB in the near future to hasten its reduction of operations in Russia.



Despite the imposition of sanctions on Moscow by the European Union, the United States, and their allies following Russia's military intervention in Ukraine in February 2022, RBI has continued to maintain a presence in Russia. The Austria-based bank plays a significant role in facilitating euro and dollar payments to and from the country, contributing to its importance within the Russian economy.



Over the past two years, RBI has gradually scaled back its operations in Russia. According to reports from the Financial Times, the bank has reduced its corporate loan portfolio in the country by 56 percent during this period. However, the ECB's latest draft of requirements is demanding further reductions, including a 65 percent decrease in loans to customers by 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2023, along with significant reductions in international payments originating from Russia.



RBI has expressed concerns regarding the proposed requirements, stating that they exceed the bank's own plans and could have adverse effects on its efforts to divest its Russian division. In March 2023, RBI had announced discussions with potential buyers for the sale of its Russian banking arm; however, progress on these discussions has reportedly been limited.



The intensifying pressure from the ECB underscores the challenges faced by foreign financial institutions operating in Russia amid geopolitical tensions and regulatory scrutiny. As RBI navigates these challenges, the implications of its potential withdrawal from the Russian market remain significant for both the bank and the broader financial landscape.

