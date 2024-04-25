Emirates NBD reveals robust performance for Q1

(MENAFN) Emirates NBD, the largest bank in Dubai by assets, has announced a significant 12 percent increase in net profits for the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year. The bank attributes this impressive growth to several factors, including regional economic expansion, a surge in remittance volumes, a low-cost financing base, and recoveries from low-value loans. In a statement, Emirates NBD revealed that its net profits for the first three months of 2024 amounted to 6.7 billion dirhams ($1.82 billion), marking a substantial increase from six billion dirhams recorded in the corresponding period of 2023. The bank also hailed this quarter as its "strongest ever" in terms of retail loans.



Analysts' average estimates were surpassed, with London Stock Exchange Group data showing that Emirates NBD's net profits exceeded expectations, which were forecasted at 4.5 billion dirhams. This outstanding performance underscores the bank's resilience and ability to capitalize on market opportunities.



Moreover, Emirates NBD reported impressive growth in total assets, which surpassed 900 billion dirhams by the end of the first quarter, representing a notable 15 percent year-on-year increase. The bank's loan portfolio expanded by five percent during the same period, while deposits saw a substantial 13 percent increase.



In addition to strong financial metrics, Emirates NBD also reported improvements in credit quality. The non-performing loan ratio improved to 4.4 percent, marking a positive shift from the 5.6 percent recorded at the end of March 2023. This enhancement in credit quality reflects the bank's proactive measures to manage risk and strengthen its balance sheet.



Emirates NBD's robust performance in the first quarter of 2024 highlights its resilience, strategic agility, and commitment to delivering value to shareholders. With a strong financial foundation and a focus on prudent risk management, the bank is well-positioned to navigate evolving market dynamics and capitalize on growth opportunities in the future.

MENAFN25042024000045015682ID1108137786